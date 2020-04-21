Nationwide study on behavioral effects of COVID-19 to be launched on April, 23

UrduPoint.com
A new nationwide study on the societal and behavioral effects of the coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan would be launched on April 23 Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A new nationwide study on the societal and behavioral effects of the coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan would be launched on April 23 Thursday.

A research team from The Initiative, Islamabad, Aga Khan University, Karachi and Khyber Medical University, Peshawar will conduct this study.

In a telephonic survey, the research team will ask approximately 6,000 people how the epidemic was affecting their health and wellbeing.

Dr Romaina Iqbal from Aga Khan University said, "The epidemic and the social lockdown was a testing time for most people. We were particularly concerned about people's mental health".

The research team will also ask how the social lockdown has shaped people's livelihoods and financial situation.

Dr Amina Khan, Director of The Initiative �an NGO working to improve public health in Pakistan said, "It is important to find out if the messages to protect from coronavirus are reaching the general public and having the desired effect.

" The study has been approved by the Pakistan Medical Research Council, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The study findings will be posted on social media and the study website (www.initiative.org.pk) and will be updated on a regular basis.

Dr Zohaib Khan from Khyber Medical University said, "The urgency of the situation, we want to communicate the study findings to the relevant authorities, media and general public as soon as possible."The study will help the authorities to modify their public health messages to raise awareness and address any misconceptions. Additionally, the findings will be relevant to initiatives like the "Ehsaas" programme launched by the government to help alleviate the impact of the epidemic.

