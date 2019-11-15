Nationwide survey underway to update data of Income Support Program: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that that a nationwide poverty survey is underway to update the data of Income Support Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that that a nationwide poverty survey is underway to update the data of Income Support Program.

Responding to questions here in National Assembly, the minister said that this survey is expected to be completed by mid of next year and its data will be shared.

He said that the BISP currently reaches out to 5.02 million vulnerable and destitute House across the country to cushion them against income shocks triggered by inflation.

He said an amount of 104.6 billion rupees disbursed among the poor families during the last financial year.

Ali Muhammad Khan said a process has been started to bring reforms in the civil services and public sector departments.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed told the House that ban on the plastic bag has fully been implemented in the Federal capital. She said violators of the bans are also being fined. She said that the authorities concerned have also confiscated plastic bags from different shops and malls.