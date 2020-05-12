Nationwide tally of Coronavirus reaches to 32, 081

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports shows that 11,869 cases have been detected in Punjab, 12,017 in Sindh, 4,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,061 in Balochistan, 457 in Gilgit Baltistan, 716 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 32,081 with 1,140 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The latest reports showed that 11,869 cases were detected in Punjab, 12,017 in Sindh, 4,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,061 in Balochistan, 457 in Gilgit Baltistan, 716 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

The official sources said that 8,555 patients were recovered so far from the virus whilst the death toll stood at 706 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

(More info to come0