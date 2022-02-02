Nationwide timeline of events on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :On account of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, various public and private corporations will hold special events across the country from February 4-5, to show unwavering support to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference will stage a protest in front of the United Nations Office in Islamabad and present a memorandum to fulfill its promise made on Kashmir in 1948, and also highlight the Indian atrocities committed against innocent Kashmiris.

The Cross Route Club (CRC) will kick-off its Kashmir Solidarity Day event, planned in the similar way as the previous years, with the 11th Kashmir Day Tour to make the longest Human Chain on Mangla Bridge. The tour participants will gather on February 4 at Muridke and depart for Mirpur, Azad Kashmir the same day. The ceremony for the chain will be conducted the next day (February 5) commencing from 8:30 a.m. to be concluded at 10:30 a.m.

The Senate of Pakistan will hold a thorough debate on the Kashmir issue on Friday to highlight the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

"There will be no business other than the discussion on Kashmir issue on Friday," said Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during the ongoing session.

The Upper House has also planned to hold a sitting in Muzaffarabad during the current session.

The Directorate of sports, Culture and Tourism Capital Development Authority / Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has also planned several activities on February 4 and 5 in the capital.

According to MCI's Focal Person Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the directorate planned these functions to strengthen the bond and reiterate the message that " We, the Pakistani nation, are with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and are wholly dedicated for their freedom.

" The first function in line is an art competition for kids on February 4, which will start at 2 p.m. at the Arts and Craft Village. Children from all schools can participate in this contest where they can either sketch, paint and deliver a speech or take part in the quiz designed for this important day.

Meanwhile, on February 5, a cricket match to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs will be played at F-9 Park at 10 a.m. Various local teams are anticipated to join this cause.

Whereas, a huge human kids flag will be formed on the same day at the Arts and Craft Village, at 11 a.m. in which school going children can volunteer and play their part. "About 2000 children will be taking part in this activity," Dr Abdullah added.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and senior officials of the directorate will be gracing these events.

Lahore Museum has also arranged numerous activities with reference to this day. An exhibition titled "Arts & Crafts of Kashmir" showcasing the Kashmiri cultural artifacts will be open for visitors from 3rd to 15th February.

Whereas on February 5, a virtual lecture will be delivered by the museum on Arts and Crafts of Kashmir over Facebook, besides a documentary on Kashmir on the museum's LCD screen.

Furthermore, there will be a rally of the museum staff for solidarity with people of Kashmir, besides participation of the staff in protest rallies by the Government of Punjab.

In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has planned Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk in coordination with Character Building Society on 3rd February (Thursday) at 9:30 a.m.