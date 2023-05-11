UrduPoint.com

Nationwide Women Volleyball Teams Arrives In Sukkur IBA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Nationwide women volleyball teams arrives in Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Nationwide women volleyball teams 34th national games training camp held at Sukkur IBA University, where women volleyball teams from various universities of the country, including Government College University Faisalabad, University of the Punjab, Lahore College of Women University and University of Karachi, are being taken part in a training camp held at Sukkur IBA University here on Thursday.

During their stay at Sukkur IBA University's training camp, students of women's volleyball teams had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh. While addressing to the players of Women's Volleyball Teams, the VC expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence, representing their respective institutions with honour and integrity.

He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, the need is to provide the right opportunities to the youth. The Vice Chancellor's presence and motivational speech left a lasting impression on the Women's Volleyball Team, igniting a renewed sense of determination and motivation as they prepare to compete in the 34th National Games.

Dr. Shahzaman Khan, Head of the physical department told that the HEC Teams are here for a two weeks long stay at the training camp at Sukkur IBA University, headed by Asad Ali, Deputy Director of sports, after successfully completing the Volleyball Training Camp, teams will be participating in 34th National Games, to be held at Quetta from 14 to 21 May 2023.

