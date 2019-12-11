Native American artist discovers & highlights true image of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Kya-Rae Arthur, a native American artist of Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB has said that she is so much impressed with the beauty and people of Pakistan that she could not find words that can portray her inner feelings.

She recently participated and performed in 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IIAF19), held in Federal capital.Talking to APP, she said that in the short period of time she spent in Pakistan capital Islamabad and some of the surrounding areas, she got to experience the true beauty of Pakistan.� "To me the beauty of Pakistan lives on through the people, culture, traditions, language and the landscape." she said, adding that Pakistan was so beautiful --there are no words adequate to describe my experience.

Kya-Rae said that she had never experienced such hospitality from people. "It's as if you can see the love and kindness radiating from within them" she added.

BBB artist said she has made memories and friends that will last my lifetime.

"I now find myself correcting anyone who has anything negative to say about this amazing place" she said. She said that she cannot express all of her emotions she experienced and at times the beauty was overwhelming.� � � � � � � Kya-Rae Arthur who is also princess 2019 of Salish-Kootenai College, a local college in USA�said that she thankful to Ballet Beyond Borders and IIAF19 for creating this very special opportunity for her to share her dance, culture and traditions with the people of Pakistan.

She said that not only did she get to experience Pakistan she got to meet so many different artists from around the world who share her passion for art. "I hope someday to return to this beautiful place because it will always have a special place in my heart." Kya Rae remarked.