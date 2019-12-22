UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Native American Artist Fall In Love With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Native American artist fall in love with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Kya-Rae Arthur, a native American artist of Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB has said that she is so much impressed with the beauty and people of Pakistan that she could not find words that can portray her inner feelings.

She recently participated and performed in 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IIAF19), held in Federal capital from November 18 to 30.  Talking to APP, she said that in the short period of time, she spent in Pakistan capital Islamabad and some of the surrounding areas, she got to experience the true beauty of Pakistan. "To me the beauty of Pakistan lives on through the people, culture, traditions, language and the landscape," she said, adding that Pakistan was so beautiful --there are no words adequate to describe my experience.

Kya-Rae said that she had never experienced such hospitality from people. "It's as if you can see the love and kindness radiating from within them" she added.

BBB artist said she has made memories and friends that will last my lifetime.

"I now find myself correcting anyone who has anything negative to say about this amazing place" she said. She said that she cannot express all of her emotions she experienced and at times the beauty was overwhelming.              Kya-Rae Arthur who is also princess 2019 of Salish-Kootenai College, a local college in USA said that she thankful to Ballet Beyond Borders and IIAF19 for creating this very special opportunity for her to share her dance, culture and traditions with the people of Pakistan.

She said that not only did she get to experience Pakistan she got to meet so many different artists from around the world who share her passion for art. "I hope someday to return to this beautiful place because it will always have a special place in my heart." Kya Rae remarked.

C:amr/P:amr/L:hum/E:hum/I:gar/R:gar\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World November 2019 All From Share Love

Recent Stories

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

9 minutes ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

24 minutes ago

Nissan starts AED1.1 trillion plant technology rol ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 3,818 trade licences in November

54 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

1 hour ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.