UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Places 'Special Responsibility' On Pakistan For Future Situation In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Pakistan bore special responsibility for how the situation in neighboring Afghanistan will unfold in the future

"When it comes to Pakistan, I think that Pakistan has a special responsibility, partly because Pakistan is a neighbor of Afghanistan, and partly because of Pakistan's close relationship to Taliban [a terrorist organization, banned in Russia]," he told reporters at a briefing after an emergency NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

"So, I think Pakistan has a special responsibility to make sure that Afghanistan lives up to its international commitments and also that Afghanistan not once again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists," Stoltenberg added.

