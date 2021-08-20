NATO Chief Places 'Special Responsibility' on Pakistan for Future Situation in Afghanistan

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Pakistan bore special responsibility for how the situation in neighboring Afghanistan will unfold in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Pakistan bore special responsibility for how the situation in neighboring Afghanistan will unfold in the future.

"When it comes to Pakistan, I think that Pakistan has a special responsibility, partly because Pakistan is a neighbor of Afghanistan, and partly because of Pakistan's close relationship to Taliban [a terrorist organization, banned in Russia]," he told reporters at a briefing after an emergency NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

"So, I think Pakistan has a special responsibility to make sure that Afghanistan lives up to its international commitments and also that Afghanistan not once again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists," Stoltenberg added.