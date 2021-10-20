UrduPoint.com

NATO Senior Representative Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:03 PM

NATO Senior Representative lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

Senior Civil Representative NATO Stefano Pontecorvo Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Civil Representative NATO Stefano Pontecorvo Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, the matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan NATO Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa All

Recent Stories

Milad held to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW

Milad held to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW

4 minutes ago
 AJK Religious Minister visits SCCI

AJK Religious Minister visits SCCI

4 minutes ago
 Breast cancer is curable if detected early

Breast cancer is curable if detected early

4 minutes ago
 ICRC delegation visits emergency services academy

ICRC delegation visits emergency services academy

18 minutes ago
 Taliban Leader Stays in Afghanistan, But Does Not ..

Taliban Leader Stays in Afghanistan, But Does Not Show Up, Fearing US Drone Atta ..

18 minutes ago
 KP Body discusses appointments in higher education ..

KP Body discusses appointments in higher education, problems of students

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.