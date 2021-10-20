(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Civil Representative NATO Stefano Pontecorvo Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Civil Representative NATO Stefano Pontecorvo Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, the matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues.