Natural beauty of Kumrat, Jazz Banda to be preserved at any cost: Provincial Minister for Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Atif Khan on Wednesday said that the natural beauty of the picturesque tourist destination, Kumrat, would be preserved at any cost for which both government and the area people have to make dedicated efforts.

He said this to the residents of Kumrat during his daylong visit to Upper Dir. He also visited Upper Dir's tourist spots including Kumrat and Jazz Banda.

PTI Malakand division secretary information Farhad Ali Khan, MD sport KP, Junaid, and others were present at the occasion.

The minister said that the provincial government is making paved road to Kumrat for which they had already completed their initial survey, adding that roughly estimated cost of the road project was Rs5 billion.

He however made it clear to the residents of Kumrat and Thal that before making road, a proper strategy and roadmap would be devised for hotels, motels and other constructions in the picturesque Kumrat valley under a proper plan.

He said if construction of hotels and shops continued on current pattern, the valley of Kumrat would lost its beauty in a few years. "And this would be a very shocking both for the people of Upper Dir and for promotion of tourism in the country".

He stressed upon the residents of Kumrat and Thal to preserve the forests of Kumrat valley and for that purpose the brutal cutting of the forests in Kumrat should be immediately stopped. He said apart from trees fallen by windfall, fresh cutting of trees has been witnessed, which he said would fade the beauty of Kumrat.

Atif said that he came to Kumrat for the first time and after watching its natural beauty he declared Kumrat more beautiful than Switzerland.

He said that the provincial government and ministry of tourism would continue its efforts and struggle to promote Kumrat an attractive tourist' destination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is also very much found of tourism and he has directed him to promote this important sector and make extreme efforts in exploring more undiscovered tourist spots in KP.

He said that it was the responsibility of the area people more than of the government to make efforts for preservation of the beauty of picturesque Kumrat valley. This he said would attract more number of tourists to this beautiful place.