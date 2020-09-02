UrduPoint.com
'Natural Calamities Provide Opportunity To Set Priority For Management Of Major Cities'

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:48 AM

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set priority for management of major cities'

General Bajwa said that no city in Pakistan could cope with a natural calamity of this scale, pointing out that their cities] issue was not non-availability of resources but setting priorities right.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the natural calamities of rains and floods provided opportunity to set the priority for management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future.

General Bajwa said that no city in Pakistan could cope with a natural calamity of this scale, adding that their cities] issue was not non-availability of resources but setting priorities right.

He expressed these views while having aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding in Karachi.

Army Chief said Army would extend all-out support to the plans being made by the Federal and provincial governments for future repercussions on economic security of the country.

He reiterated that Army will not disappoint the people in their time of need and expressed satisfaction on the pace of relief work.

General Bajwa directed that work priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst-hit localities first.

He said at no point influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. It's a national disaster and everyone is in it together.

The Army Chief said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan and efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and entire Sindh province.

Earlier, General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi on a two-day visit.

He visited Karachi Corps Headquarters where he was briefed about worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and Army's support to civil administration across Sindh.

General Bajwa appreciated troops of Karachi Corps for maintaining law and order particularly during Muharram.

