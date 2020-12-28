UrduPoint.com
Natural Environment To Be Provided For Animals At Karachi Zoo: Laeeq Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that new animals would be brought to the Karachi Zoo as well as development works would be carried out to provide natural environment to animals and birds at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that new animals would be brought to the Karachi Zoo as well as development works would be carried out to provide natural environment to animals and birds at Karachi Zoo.

The animals that are not very familiar with the current environment, thus, would be provided natural environment, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to media at Frere Hall.

He said that black bear would be shifted to any suitable place in compliance of the high court directives.

Administrator said that Zoo is the place of information regarding animals besides entertainment for the people. Children and students get information about animals at zoo, he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that the purpose of zoo around the world is to provide information about animals to the people. Massive development works were carried out at zoo in the recent past, he added.

The Administrator said that Karachi zoo is a historical place and a large number of people across the country come here.

He said that in the past, events were held at Mughal Garden of the zoo, adding that this would be restarted soon.

He also asked NGOs and private sectors to come forward and cooperate with the administration in uplifting the zoo.

He said that there were two zoos under KMC where a large number of people come along with their families.

