Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Unanimously Passed By Senate
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed the Naturalization Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to align the implementation of naturalization laws with constitutional principles and the Supreme Court's interpretation of executive authority.
The bill, presented in the Upper House by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, substitutes the term "federal government" with "appropriate authority" in the Naturalization Act, 1926, addressing a long-standing legal inconsistency identified in light of the Supreme Court's Mustafa Impex judgment.
The move comes after the Ministry of Law and Justice declared that delegating the power to issue naturalization certificates to the Director General of Immigration and Passports under the 1961 Rules was ultra vires of the original Act.
The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that such functions must be performed by the Federal cabinet unless specifically delegated through legislation.
According to statement of Objects and Reasons, in light of principle established in the Mustafa impex judgment supra with regards to Naturalization act 1926, since the exercise and function of grant of naturalizations certificates has been entrusted to the federal government, the cabinet , the same can’t be done or performed by any other authority under the law. Hence the functions of the director general of immigration and passports performing on behalf of federal government empowered under the Pakistan Naturalization Rules 1961 is ultra vires of 1926 act , to address the issue amendment may be brought in the 1926 act to substitute the words federal government with the appropriate authority.
