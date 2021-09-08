Nature lovers beware as rainy season lets snakes out in Margallas: IWMB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :One of the rarest ecosystems lying close to an urban center in Margalla Hills National Park has started witnessing exotic and some dangerous wild species roaming in the wild that can be dangerous if provoked.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan Satti took to Twitter to announce the movement of the native reptiles on her official handle and warned the masses and nature lovers to avoid unnecessary contact with the wild animals.

In a tweet the IWMB Chairperson welcomed the presence of common Krait, a highly venomous snake native to the region of the subcontinent.

Dr Khan wrote, "Guess who came to visit our visitor information centre on trail 5? Yes it's a Krait: venomous, neurotoxins which induce paralysis.

" She added that the Krait was not an aggressive snake unless any individual mess with it.

"Venom can kill a human being in hours though. They come out in rainy season!," she warned the masses. In a separate tweet, she also announced the successful rehabilitation and release of a Kite. It was found injured in the premises of the National Park and rescued by the IWMB officials.

She wrote, "Kite released by IWMB decided to hang around our Margallah Wildlife Rescue Centre! We will be rescuing & rehabilitating endemic species especially those found in MHNP!"She added that those able to be returned to wild (local species) after rehabilitation would be released in the National Park.