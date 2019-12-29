Nature through its healing power contributes to develop good mental health: Dr. Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Afridi on Sunday said that there is a healing power in nature and it contributes a lot to develop and maintain a good mental health.

He said this while speaking in a camp organized for promotion of mental health by PPS at Zoological and Botanical Garden here on Sunday, a spokes person of the PPS told APP.

Prof. Afridi called for a positive frame of mind and behaviour for a healthy lifestyle as well as healthy communication in relationships to maintain good mental health, which he said will be resulted in overall mental and physical productivity. He said that a series of such events will also be organized in different cities throughout Pakistan in the coming years at the public places and educational institutions with a view to further promote mental health.Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority, Senator Kareem Ahmed Khawaja was guest of honor in the event which was organized in accordance with the President of Pakistan's Mental Health Initiative for women and young people.

Former Captain of Pakistan cricket Team, Yonus Khan was special guest while Representative of Imperial College UK, Life Member of Royal Society of Medicine UK, Professor Ahmed Ali Khan was chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Yonus Khan shared the concept of regular exercise and physical activities to maintain good mental health.

Director Zoological Garden, Qamar Ayub appreciated the event and assured to support such type of event in future and also agreed to dedicate a place in the Garden for physical activities.

Medical professionals include Dr Bharam Khoso, Dr Zubair Khoso, Dr Saima Ghous , Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Ali, Dr Amna Asad , Dr Fariha, Dr Ali Rajper , Dr Ali Imran as well as people belonging to all walks of life attended the camp.

