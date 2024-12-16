Naulakha Church Organizes Annual Christmas Luncheon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, Naulakha Church, organized its annual Christmas luncheon hosted by Moderator Dr. Majid Abel.
Special guests included Chairman of the All-Religious Scholars board, Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Professor Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Syed Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Sajid Christopher among others.
In his welcome address, Reverend Dr. Majid Abel stated that, as in previous years, they had continued the tradition of gathering people from different faiths to celebrate the joy of the Christian community, promote interfaith dialogue, and share happiness. He emphasized that all minorities in Pakistan have contributed to the creation of Pakistan and that all minorities living here enjoy equal rights. He said "Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour, and while the world seeks peace, we must all work together for peace.
Chairman of the All-Religious Scholars Board, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, said that interfaith events aim to show the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country. He also highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote the rights of minorities and interfaith tolerance. He noted that the annual luncheon reflects the unity of all Pakistanis.
Other speakers also shared their thoughts, praising Dr. Majid Abel’s services and efforts to promote mutual love and harmony.
Dr. Majid Abel, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, concluded the event with a special prayer for the promotion of interfaith relations, harmony, and Pakistan's development and prosperity while a cake also cut in connection with upcoming Christmas.
