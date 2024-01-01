Open Menu

Naulakha Church Rings In New Year With Spectacular Family Fair

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 05:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Naulakha Presbyterian Church Lahore hosted a family fair to welcome the New Year on Monday.

Dr. Reverend Majeed Abel initiated the day with a prayer ceremony in the church, followed by the inauguration of the fair by the Human Rights and Ministries Affairs (HRMA) Secretary Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar and Pastor Rev Dr. Majeed Abel. The fair, held on the church grounds, saw enthusiastic participation from numerous women and children.The event featured a variety of children's swings for entertainment, as well as diverse food stalls.

HRMA Secretary Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar extended New Year greetings to the Christian community, expressing hopes for the development and prosperity of Pakistan in 2024.

He emphasized the significance of organizing such community events, commending Dr. Majeed Abel for fostering interfaith harmony. Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar acknowledged Majeed Abel's efforts in winning hearts through such events.

Dr. Majeed Abel, in his address, expressed optimism that 2024 would bring joy to the entire world. He extended New Year wishes to all Pakistanis, praying for a year filled with happiness.

The festival featured dance competitions among children, and gifts were distributed to the winners at the end of the festival.

