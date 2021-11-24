Naulong dam to irrigate 4,7000 acres near Jhal Magsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Naulong Dam Project will irrigate 47,000 acres of land near Jhal Magsi, Balochistan.

The dam located on Mula River at Sunt near Gandawa City in Tehsil and District Jhal Magsi will help reduce poverty, socio-economic uplift, and women's emancipation.

The dam would generate 4.

4 MW of cheap hydropower energy, said an official of the Ministry of Water Resources.

The dam is 186 feet high and has a total storage capacity of 242,452 AFd. Live storage is 200,000 AF.

The annual benefits to agriculture will be Rs. 2.017 billion, power Rs. 0.413 Billion, fisheries Rs. 0.018 billion.

The dam will create 23,500 agricultural jobs.

It would help protect the catchment areas from the deluge.