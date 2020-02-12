Nauman Ahmed Langrial meets Ansar Majeed

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Wednesday met Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Wednesday met Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed here.

During the meeting, both the ministers exchanged views on political and economic condition of the country besides performance of the departments.

The labour and human resource minister told the agriculture minister about steps taken for the welfare of industrial workers.

Ansar Majeed said, previous governments had used public departments for their personal interests, adding that Labour Colony in Faisalabad and other development projects would be completed soon.

He said, "All departments are united for serving the masses under the leadership of PrimeMinister Imran Khan."