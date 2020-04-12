UrduPoint.com
Nauman Langrial Felicitates Christians On Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister, Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Sunday conveyed his felicitations to the Christian community on their religious festival Easter.

In his message issued here, he said that Christian community while celebrating Easter must maintain social distancing, a vitally needed protective measure against COVID-19.

He appreciated that all minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights, adding that Christian community had played important role in the development of the country.

However, he regretted with sorrow that in India,which claims to be a secular country, Modi's governmentmade the lives of Muslims very difficult and miserable.

