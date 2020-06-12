Nauman terms fiscal budget historical, people-friendly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Friday termed the fiscal budget 2020-21 a balanced, historical and people-friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Friday termed the fiscal budget 2020-21 a balanced, historical and people-friendly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has allocated hefty amounts earmarked for all sectors including education, health, agriculture, power and others to facilitate the people.

The senator said the government had not imposed any tax with an aim to provide relief to the masses.

Rs 208 billion allocated for Ehsass programme to financially empower the people amid the coronavirus outbreak, he added.