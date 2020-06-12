UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nauman Terms Fiscal Budget Historical, People-friendly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:01 PM

Nauman terms fiscal budget historical, people-friendly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Friday termed the fiscal budget 2020-21 a balanced, historical and people-friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Friday termed the fiscal budget 2020-21 a balanced, historical and people-friendly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has allocated hefty amounts earmarked for all sectors including education, health, agriculture, power and others to facilitate the people.

The senator said the government had not imposed any tax with an aim to provide relief to the masses.

Rs 208 billion allocated for Ehsass programme to financially empower the people amid the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Budget Agriculture All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

49 minutes ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes steps to protect people from corona: MP ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Pir Kabeer Gillan ..

2 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab secretary felicitates new offi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.