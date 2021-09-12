Nauman wins WCB Ward 6 election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nauman Naeem has won the Walton Cantonment board (WBC) election in Ward 6 by securing 4373 votes.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Basharat Ali was the runner up by securing 2604 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party Candidate Shafaqat Ali was on third with 257 votes.