Naurang Tehsil takes measure to ensure transparent distribution of free flour

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking tangible measures to ensure the distribution of free flour among deserving families in a transparent manner.

As part of such efforts on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali paid a visit to distribution points of free Atta at Gandi Chowk and monitored the distribution process.

He also attended a Jirga regarding the distribution issue at one point in Naurang City and the issue was amicably resolved.

He also visited different areas to check the census activities in Tehsil Naurang and directed them to complete the all blocks data today.

In order to address complaints regarding the overcharging for meat and other items, AAC checked price lists, hygienic conditions and expired items at general stores, and fruit and vegetable shops in Gandi Chowk.

During the inspection, a fine of Rs 7000 fine was imposed on the violators and said that the administration was committed to extending relief to people, adding action against profiteers would continue indiscriminately.