Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Naurang Tehsil Takes Measure To Ensure Transparent Distribution Of Free Flour

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Naurang Tehsil takes measure to ensure transparent distribution of free flour

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking tangible measures to ensure the distribution of free flour among deserving families in a transparent manner.

As part of such efforts on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali paid a visit to distribution points of free Atta at Gandi Chowk and monitored the distribution process.

He also attended a Jirga regarding the distribution issue at one point in Naurang City and the issue was amicably resolved.

He also visited different areas to check the census activities in Tehsil Naurang and directed them to complete the all blocks data today.

In order to address complaints regarding the overcharging for meat and other items, AAC checked price lists, hygienic conditions and expired items at general stores, and fruit and vegetable shops in Gandi Chowk.

During the inspection, a fine of Rs 7000 fine was imposed on the violators and said that the administration was committed to extending relief to people, adding action against profiteers would continue indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Jirga Fine Visit Price Lakki Marwat All Flour

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

17 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

57 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

2 hours ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.