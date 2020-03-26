UrduPoint.com
Nausheen Advises Masses To Stay At Home

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid while advising masses on Thursday said that people should avoid wandering outside unnecessarily for the sake of the lives of their near-ones as the pathogen was highly contagious.

Talking to a private news channel she said the Punjab government had taken all the possible measure to contain the pandemic, the situation was rapidly improving day by day,she added.

"Punjab government has provided sufficient safety and disease diagnostic kits to every hospital to deal with the corona effected patients or suspects, it is not practiced even in developed countries to give safety kits to all the patients and paramedic staff who visit hospitals,"she mentioned.

Your Thoughts and Comments

