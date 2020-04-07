Nausheen Hamid advises Public to stay at home over Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Tuesday urged the public to stay at home except in cases of necessity, including getting essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or performing essential jobs.

Talking to private news channel, she advised the masses to follow the instructions issued by competent health authorities, primarily limiting social contacts and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and well being.

'Prevention is better than cure and it is the message for the people of the country", she said.

She said the health ministry has increased the readiness of medical facilities in the public and private sector where quarantine rooms have been allocated for infected patients.

" We reached to all people who were in direct contact with the infected cases and we conducted all necessary tests for them to ensure they are free of Coronavirus" she added.

She said number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is expected to increase with the time, adding, In Pakistan, the capacity of coronavirus testing is being increased.

It is unfortunate that the citizens are not following the guidelines of the government to avoid spread of Coronavirus and not even supporting the government, she regretted.

In such circumstances, the purpose of lockdown in the country will not be affective, she added.

She further said that we have increased the state of readiness at all airports and airlines with the availability of medical teams along with thermal screening devices at all airports as well.