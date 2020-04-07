UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nausheen Hamid Advises Public To Stay At Home Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Nausheen Hamid advises Public to stay at home over Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Tuesday urged the public to stay at home except in cases of necessity, including getting essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or performing essential jobs.

Talking to private news channel, she advised the masses to follow the instructions issued by competent health authorities, primarily limiting social contacts and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and well being.

'Prevention is better than cure and it is the message for the people of the country", she said.

She said the health ministry has increased the readiness of medical facilities in the public and private sector where quarantine rooms have been allocated for infected patients.

" We reached to all people who were in direct contact with the infected cases and we conducted all necessary tests for them to ensure they are free of Coronavirus" she added.

She said number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is expected to increase with the time, adding, In Pakistan, the capacity of coronavirus testing is being increased.

It is unfortunate that the citizens are not following the guidelines of the government to avoid spread of Coronavirus and not even supporting the government, she regretted.

In such circumstances, the purpose of lockdown in the country will not be affective, she added.

She further said that we have increased the state of readiness at all airports and airlines with the availability of medical teams along with thermal screening devices at all airports as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cure All Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 7, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

10 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.