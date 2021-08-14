UrduPoint.com

Nausheen Hamid Calls For Remembering Our Forefather's Unmatched Sacrifices

Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid on Saturday stressed the nation to remember our forefathers' unforgettable sacrifices on the 75th Independence Day today. She said the day gives us the message to work whole heatedly with full devotion for the prosperity and development of our beloved motherland.

"I wish to extend my heartiest felicitations to my Pakistani nation on eve of Independence Day", she said while talking to ptv news channel.

Today, let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals, she said and added, unity will further strengthen the process of national progress.

On this day, lets rethink about our further plans and their outcomes for forging synergies in the best interest of our country and raising Pakistan to new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

