UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nausheen Hamid Hails Chinese Medical Experts For Helping Pakistan Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Nausheen Hamid hails Chinese medical experts for helping Pakistan against coronavirus

Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Monday lauded China for its fight against the disease, and thanked China for providing support and assistance to Pakistan in such a difficult time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Monday lauded China for its fight against the disease, and thanked China for providing support and assistance to Pakistan in such a difficult time.

Talking to private news channel , she said Pakistan wanted to exchange experience to prevent and contain the virus in Pakistan.

She said Chinese experts were exchanging ideas on improving the protective awareness of the public and medical staff.

China has once again proved that it was a time tested friend of Pakistan, she admired, adding, China has the first-hand experience of dealing with Corona virus pandemic and overcame the Covid-19 challenge successfully.

China was assisting Pakistan by providing diagnostic kits and protective equipment for our front line workers, she mentioned.

She said a team of doctors has also been sent by Chinese government to train our doctors to deal with Covid-19 affected patients.

There are 14 laboratories in Pakistan to test Corona virus patients, she highlighted.

The number would be increased up to fifty all over Pakistan in coming weeks, she adds.

She said all precautionary measures must be observed before blood transition and surgical equipment should be cleaned properly before and after use.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Russian Prime Minister Asks Regions to Consider Co ..

2 minutes ago

EasyJet grounds 'entire fleet' over coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Twitter removes two Bolsonaro tweets questioning v ..

18 minutes ago

North Korea says tested 'super-large' rocket launc ..

18 minutes ago

Demand explodes for New York food banks

18 minutes ago

PM to announce roadmap for uninterrupted food supp ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.