Nausheen Hamid urges public to avoid social gathering, family visits as corona cases on rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Amid serious concern over rising Covid-19 cases, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Saturday called on public to rigorously adhere Covid-19 SOPs including wearing face masks, avoid social gatherings, family visits and observe preventive norms.

"Social distancing, covering the face with a cover or a mask and washing our hands again and again will be the best medicine to fight this disease in the days to come," she said while speaking to a private news channel.

There has been an immediate surge in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, which is a worrisome situation, she added.

She lamented that there was a lack of implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures during the third coronavirus wave.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that a comprehensive plan would be prepared in consultation with provinces in case of lockdowns become necessary in cities. She asked the masses not to compel the government to impose a strict lockdown in the country.

Consider this as the last warning of government and follow all the Covid rules, she said, adding that everyone has to realize there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions.

She also offered advice to public that anyone fasting during the holy month of Ramazan should continue to follow healthy lifestyle choices such as the right dietary habits and plenty of exercise.