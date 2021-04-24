UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nausheen Hamid Urges Public To Avoid Social Gathering, Family Visits As Corona Cases On Rise

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Nausheen Hamid urges public to avoid social gathering, family visits as corona cases on rise

Amid serious concern over rising Covid-19 cases, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Saturday called on public to rigorously adhere Covid-19 SOPs including wearing face masks, avoid social gatherings, family visits and observe preventive norm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Amid serious concern over rising Covid-19 cases, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Saturday called on public to rigorously adhere Covid-19 SOPs including wearing face masks, avoid social gatherings, family visits and observe preventive norms.

"Social distancing, covering the face with a cover or a mask and washing our hands again and again will be the best medicine to fight this disease in the days to come," she said while speaking to a private news channel.

There has been an immediate surge in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, which is a worrisome situation, she added.

She lamented that there was a lack of implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures during the third coronavirus wave.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that a comprehensive plan would be prepared in consultation with provinces in case of lockdowns become necessary in cities. She asked the masses not to compel the government to impose a strict lockdown in the country.

Consider this as the last warning of government and follow all the Covid rules, she said, adding that everyone has to realize there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions.

She also offered advice to public that anyone fasting during the holy month of Ramazan should continue to follow healthy lifestyle choices such as the right dietary habits and plenty of exercise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

3 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

10 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out in electronic factory Lahore; ..

47 seconds ago

Fawad says in these difficult times our prayers wi ..

48 seconds ago

Distt admin to impose smart lockdown at five place ..

51 seconds ago

CPEC emerges as boon for Pakistan, China strategic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.