UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nausheen Hamid Urges Public To Not Miss 2nd Covid Vaccine Dose,

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Nausheen Hamid urges public to not miss 2nd Covid vaccine dose,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday urged taking two doses of the vaccine is important and people must remember to take the second dose as a single vaccine dose will not provide sufficient immunity to protect from coronavirus, she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She said Pakistan has achieved so far a target of 10 millionth of Covid-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday and authorities aimed to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year.

She said Pakistan has received the first batch of Pfizer vaccine under the COVAX facility which would be prioritize administering coronavirus vaccines to chronic and transplanted patients to build their immunity fast.

She said public trust for vaccine increasing day by day when famous personalities and their loved once take vaccine.

Nausheen Hamid said that walk-in vaccination facility to all citizens above 18 would start from Friday and government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

She said it is now prioritizing booster shots for the elderly and those with chronic diseases as part of its vaccination efforts.

"Therefore, we call on everyone to get vaccinated and support the national recovery efforts," she added.

Replying a Query, she made it clear that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announcedthat coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector employees, adding that government employees must be fully vaccinated by end of this month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Immunity National University All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin to present Economic Survey 2021 toda ..

11 minutes ago

Tea has become a necessity, taxes should be reduce ..

15 minutes ago

Minister of State for Defence receives GCC Secreta ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

18 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

23 minutes ago

Enjoy the best PSL Deals with OPPO

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.