Nausheen Hamid warns public for second wave of COVID-19, as cases rises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Thursday warned public that second wave of COVID-19 might grip the country as the weather is getting colder and cases are continuously rising.

Talking to a private news channel, she assured that her ministry is ready to cope with a possible second wave of the virus but advised the nation to wear face masks and avoid unnecessary visit in public places to avert the virus spread in winter.

She said there is a fear that onset of winter could result in second wave of coronavirus, adding, the next wave could be deadlier than the first.

She warned that strict measures could be initiated to contain the infection if people don't stop violating government guidelines, as the country''s COVID-19' positivity rate increased above 2% as compared to past few weeks.

Nausheen Hamid said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) is closely monitoring the situation and if there is no improvement in SOPs compliance observed, NCOC will have no choice but to revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services.

She stressed that although Pakistan has been successful in battling the pandemic in first phase but it's still important for people to keep following the coronavirus SOPs.

She mentioned that after reopening of Marriage halls and public places we saw crowds of people flocking the places which is the major factor behind the rising number of cases in the country and which leads us to second phase of Covid-19.

"Those who have respiratory diseases or are suffering from other illnesses are most at risk if there is a second wave," she added.