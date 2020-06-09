Nausheen Hamid warns to follow SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus outbreak

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday warned that the government authorities would take strict action against all those who would violate standard operating procedures (SoPs) put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday warned that the government authorities would take strict action against all those who would violate standard operating procedures (SoPs) put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the public was not taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously and the number of COVID-19 cases were raising with each passing day and if the situation remained the same, the government would have to impose a strict lockdown.

Every day, on average, 3000 to 4000 cases are being reported, she added.

She regretted that it is unfortunate the people did not bother the guidelines of the government.

The Federal government has increased the testing ability as well, she said , adding, the government has also decided to ensure the implementation of SOPs by force and the implementation of guidelines will be monitored on regular basis.

Anyone involved in violating the SOPS will be punished and even fined, she mentioned.

The COVID-19 has become a global issue and can be controlled by following the SOPs issued by health professionals, she added.

Replying a question, she explained that Pakistan cannot avail the option of complete lockdown in current circumstances and there is a need that people should be educated and provided with awareness to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic along with allowing them to do their business activities.

Masses should strictly follow precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona virus, she said, adding, Social distancing, washing of hands frequently and wearing face masks can help protect people against this pandemic.

Eating healthy diet and building up immunity may help people recover fast, she advised.