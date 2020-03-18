UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nausheen Urges Nation For Social Distancing To Combat Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Nausheen urges nation for social distancing to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged nation to protect themselves and others from coronavirus by taking "common sense precautions," like hand-washing and keep social distancing.

Public should follow social distancing guidelines and avoid unnecessary meetings to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, talking to private news channel, she stressed.

She said that the government was also taking serious concrete measures to prevent the spread of corona virus, adding, it is highly alarming situation that Coronavirus has become a global challenge.

Nausheen said the government has established an effective mechanism for emergency rapid response in selective medical centers all over the country.

It has also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals are well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff to deal with any worst situation, she added.

It is responsibility of the citizens to cooperate with the government, she urged.

She said anyone who has traveled abroad should observe self isolation and should avoid any public gathering and physical contact with other people for two weeks.

Any symptom should be reported immediately to the government at helpline and the medical assistance would be provided at their door steps, she added.

It is high time for the citizens to stay vigilant and take all precautionary measures to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have limited diagnostic kits which are not sufficient to test everyone, she advised.

It is a national emergency and government is taking strict measurements to contain the spread of Coronavirus. It is responsibility of the citizens to follow the instruction of the competitive authorities, she concluded.

Related Topics

All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

10 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

11 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.