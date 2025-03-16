Naushki-Dalbandin highway blast claims five lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) At least five persons were killed on the spot while other ten injured after a powerful blast occurred near a bus on the Naushki-Dalbandin Highway in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to police officials, a bus travelling was targeted on the Naushki-Dalbandin Highway, resulting in the killing of five people, and injuries to ten others.

The injured and the bodies were moved to the hospital by the rescue teams after getting information, a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent of Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital in Noshki has declared an emergency to handle the situation.