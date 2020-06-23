UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Addresses At National Defence University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Naval Chief Addresses At National Defence University

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the course participants of National Security & War Course. On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, President National Defence University

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd June, 2020) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the course participants of National Security & War Course. On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, President National Defence University.

While addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff dilated upon the geo-strategic environment and its interplay with security dynamics prevalent in Indian Ocean Region with focus on maritime security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan. He further added that joint warfare remained central to the modern concept of military operations. While focusing on the threat milieu the Admiral dwelled on the various initiatives and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy in line with his vision of projecting Pakistan Navy as a formidable regional maritime power with global outlook. The Naval Chief emphasised that Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative maritime security and independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

He further highlighted on the need to harness the potential of Pakistan’s immense maritime resources to provide the much needed stimulus to national economy, to which Pakistan Navy is effectively supporting the Government.

While appreciating the operational resolve of the Armed Forces, the Naval Chief said that with unwavering faith in Allah SWT, Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defend the maritime frontiers of our motherland. He advised the course participants to focus on their professional acumen and draw their inspiration from Islamic history and ideology of Pakistan.

The Admiral appreciated the efforts of National Defence University for providing the academic stimulus and honing the professional abilities of course participants. National Defence University is the apex military training institute of Pakistan inculcating advanced professional military training to officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

