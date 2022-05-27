UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Addresses Participants At Command & Staff College Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 11:23 AM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Command & Staff Collage, Quetta and addressed the student officers. Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant Command & Staff College, Quetta.

While addressing the Staff Course participants, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country. Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized to keep abreast with the latest trends and further make endeavors to deal with emerging complex and dynamic security environment. The Admiral reiterated that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as jointness ensure success in today's warfare.

Naval Chief highlighted that in prevalent geo-strategic milieu Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of Hybrid Warfare. The Admiral further emphasized that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.

Later on, Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with faculty and student officers including foreign officers undergoing staff course at the premier institution. The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Quetta Corps during his visit to Quetta and lauded the commitment and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces

