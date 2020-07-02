UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Advises 49th PN Staff Course Participants To Instill Faith, Courage, Commitment In Profession

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:25 PM

Naval Chief advises 49th PN Staff Course participants to instill faith, courage, commitment in profession

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Thursday advised the Course participants to instill Pakistan Navy's core values of Faith, Character, Courage and Commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspirations from true Islamic values and ideology of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Thursday advised the Course participants to instill Pakistan Navy's core values of Faith, Character, Courage and Commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspirations from true Islamic values and ideology of Pakistan.

He made these remarks during his visit to Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and addressed the course participants of 49th PN Staff Course, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.

While addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff dilated upon evolving geo-strategic environment and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics and focus on maritime security challenges.

While focusing on threat perception, the Admiral dwelled on various initiatives and developmental plans in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

The Naval Chief also underscored Pakistan Navy capabilities to deal with both traditional and non-traditional challenges by ensuring Combat Readiness, instituting effective measures in ideological domain while catapulting Pakistan's maritime sector to promote our maritime interests.

Preceding to the address by Chief of the Naval Staff, a panel of Course participants presented Research Paper on 'Hindutva Ideology and its fallouts on Muslims of India and Pakistan'. The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for providing the academic stimulus and honing professional knack of the course participants.

Pakistan Navy War College was the apex training institute of Pakistan Navy inculcating professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Pakistan Navy Visit Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

44 minutes ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

EU in Talks With Gilead to Secure Remdesivir After ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Latvia's Ban of 7 R ..

4 minutes ago

Peace, harmony, tolerance priority of govt: minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.