Naval Chief advises 49th PN Staff Course participants to instill faith, courage, commitment in profession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Thursday advised the Course participants to instill Pakistan Navy's core values of Faith, Character, Courage and Commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspirations from true Islamic values and ideology of Pakistan.

He made these remarks during his visit to Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and addressed the course participants of 49th PN Staff Course, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.

While addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff dilated upon evolving geo-strategic environment and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics and focus on maritime security challenges.

While focusing on threat perception, the Admiral dwelled on various initiatives and developmental plans in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

The Naval Chief also underscored Pakistan Navy capabilities to deal with both traditional and non-traditional challenges by ensuring Combat Readiness, instituting effective measures in ideological domain while catapulting Pakistan's maritime sector to promote our maritime interests.

Preceding to the address by Chief of the Naval Staff, a panel of Course participants presented Research Paper on 'Hindutva Ideology and its fallouts on Muslims of India and Pakistan'. The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for providing the academic stimulus and honing professional knack of the course participants.

Pakistan Navy War College was the apex training institute of Pakistan Navy inculcating professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.