Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business community to explore blue economy potential

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday said the blue economy in Pakistan offered great business potential, which still remained untapped and the business community should tap it to generate more business and economic activities.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday said the blue economy in Pakistan offered great business potential, which still remained untapped and the business community should tap it to generate more business and economic activities.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by President, ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, a news release said.

Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi said, "By 2023, strong growth is expected in maritime industry which would create several jobs and open new avenues of entrepreneurship & commercial innovation and desired that the private sector should explore this industry for business opportunities." He said that Pakistan Navy was organizing Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) from February 10-12, 2023 under the patronage of Ministry of Maritime Affairs to jumpstart the development of maritime sector and invited ICCI to participate in it.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Real Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and it should play role to promote indigenous production of defence equipment and products to further strengthen the defence sector.

He said that a maritime science and technology park was approved and its construction would create more opportunities for business community as well.

Speaking at the occasion, President, ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the Naval Chief for giving time to ICCI delegation for the meeting.

He said that Pakistan Navy was importing many parts and equipment to meet its needs of manufacturing frigates and other defence related systems and ICCI wants to join hands with it to explore indigenous production of frigates and other systems that would also benefit the local industry. He said that the indigenous production of defence equipment would reduce the import bill and save precious foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Vice President ICCI, Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar said that Pakistan was blessed with over 1,000 Km long coastal line and stressed for close cooperation between ICCI and Pakistan Navy to promote the coastal tourism.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Maqbool, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary, Saif Ur Rehman and Zia Chaudhary were in the ICCI delegation.