Naval Chief Attends 24th Int'l Sea Power Symposium USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during his official visit to United States of America attended the 24th International Sea Power Symposium 2021 and discussed measures for enhancing regional and global maritime security.

During the visit, the Naval Chief also had one-on-one meeting with Naval leadership of various countries, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

The International Sea Power Symposium was organized biennially at USA Naval War College Newport.

The Forum offered a unique opportunity for the world's maritime leaders to discuss common maritime challenges, and promote and enhance international maritime security cooperation.

This year the theme for the symposium was 'Strength in Unity' and delegations of over 80 countries including naval and coast guard leaders attended the conference.

Few important topics of panel discussions were Sea Power in the Information Age, Combating Invisible Foe: Covid-19 and Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.

Besides talks by distinguished speakers, the forum also provided an opportunity to share individual thoughts and proposals for enhancing regional and global maritime security.

On the sidelines of symposium activities, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held meetings with US Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro, senior officials of US Navy and Naval Chiefs of Argentine, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, emerging shared security challenges in maritime domain and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The Admiral also apprised his counterparts on Pakistan's commitment to maintain peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region by providing support to Combined Maritime Force Operations and Pakistan Navy's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Earlier, the Naval Chief also visited US Surface Warfare school and was briefed about role of US Navy in countering emerging threats in global maritime domain.

