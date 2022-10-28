UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Attends Convocation Ceremony Of BUHSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Naval Chief attends convocation ceremony of BUHSC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The 8th convocation ceremony of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) was held here on Friday.

Chief of the Naval Staff and Pro-Chancellor Bahria University Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded medals and merit certificates to the students having outstanding achievements in academics, said a news release.

A total of 262 graduates were conferred degrees of M. Phil, MBBS, BDS, BS (Nursing), DPT and MLT. Certificates of merit and medals were awarded to the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone in their life and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and BUHSC faculty.

The chief guest underscored that by pursuing health education as career, they have opted for a very noble profession that serves humanity at large, without any distinction or discrimination. He also expected that young graduates of BUHSC will spend some time in rural areas which will definitely contribute towards health care of the needy.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat (Retd) highlighted major developmental projects in hand at BUHSC including under construction Dental College and extended On-Campus accommodation for students. On academic front, he specially mentioned the introduction of PhD program in Health Sciences and FCPS training in Dental subjects.

Related Topics

Education Young Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: M ..

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: Multan, Karachi teams win openi ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

59 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

1 hour ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.