Naval Chief Attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium In Bangkok

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Chief of the Naval staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Thailand to attend eighth Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs at Bangkok.

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to cooperation in maritime security of Indian Ocean and Blue Economy- ways forward for sustainable development of IONS members, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Tuesday.

During the IONS Conclave of Chiefs, bilateral meetings between Chief of the Naval Staff and naval leadership of IONS member states were also held.

The CNS called on Commander of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, C-in-C of Royal Thai Navy, Deputy C-in-C of Russian Navy, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman, CNS of French Navy, Commander of Iranian Navy, Fleet Commander of Royal Navy, UK and Vice Chief of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf focused on PN contributions to regional maritime security and emphasized on collaboration between the regional navies to enhance maritime security of the region.

He also stressed upon greater collaboration between Indian Ocean countries to exploit potentials of blue economy.

Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) is an initiative to formalise a regional maritime collaborative forum. Pakistan formally became member of IONS in 2014. The PN proactively participates in IONS as it provides a platform to the participating nations to work together for regional peace and maritime security through a collaborative approach.

