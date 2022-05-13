UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Attends Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference

May 13, 2022

Naval Chief attends Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during his official visit to Australia attended Indo-Pacific "Sea Power Conference" 2022 held at Sydney.

The theme of Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference for 2022 was 'The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain in the 21st Century - A Commonality of Purpose', said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

Under the theme, the aim of symposium explores cooperation and collaboration in maritime domain, highlighting maritime security and oceans ecosystem.

More than 40 international naval delegations and around 700 Defence industry companies participated in Indo-Pacific Conference 2022.

On the sidelines of conference, the Naval Chief had interactions with Naval Chiefs of Australia, France, Japan, Kuwait and Spain.

It is expected that recent visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation with participating navies for enhancing regional and global maritime security.

