UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Attends Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Naval Chief Attends Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Australia. During the visit, Naval Chief attended Indo-Pacific ‘Sea Power Conference’ 2022 held at Sydney, Australia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Australia. During the visit, Naval Chief attended Indo-Pacific ‘Sea Power Conference’ 2022 held at Sydney, Australia.

Theme of Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference for 2022 was ‘The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain in the 21st Century - A Commonality of Purpose’. Under the theme, the aim of symposium explores cooperation and collaboration in maritime domain, highlighting maritime security and oceans ecosystem.

More than 40 international naval delegations and around 700 Defence industry companies participated in Indo-Pacific Conference 2022.

On the sidelines of conference, the Naval Chief had interactions with Naval Chiefs of Australia, France, Japan, Kuwait and Spain.

It is expected that recent visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation with participating navies for enhancing regional and global maritime security.

Related Topics

Century Australia France Kuwait Visit Sydney Spain Japan Industry

Recent Stories

Pakiatan announces three-day mourning over demise ..

Pakiatan announces three-day mourning over demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalif ..

16 minutes ago
 Hands-On: HUAWEI Sound X, a Wireless Speaker with ..

Hands-On: HUAWEI Sound X, a Wireless Speaker with Remarkable Bass

18 minutes ago
 PM to visit UAE to offer condolence on death of S ..

PM to visit UAE to offer condolence on death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th May 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittne ..

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.