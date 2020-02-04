UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief, Brunei's Military Leadership Discuss Maritime Cooperation

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Naval Chief, Brunei's Military leadership discuss maritime cooperation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has paid an official visit to Brunei Darussalam.He held meetings with senior military leadership of Brunei Darussalam, including the Royal Armed Forces commander and the Land Force Commander.

During the meetings, the two sides exchanged views about matters of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation.The Naval Chief also visited different naval installations of Brunei Darussalam, including a ship; and he was briefed about the naval fleet of the country.On arrival at the Naval Headquarters of Brunei Darussalam, the Naval Chief was warmly received and presented guard of honor.

