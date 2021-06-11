UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Calls On Air Chief At AHQ

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters (AHQ) here on Friday.

Both the Services Chiefs reiterated to further augment the existing synergy between the two services and take it to new heights, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The Air Chief lauded various indigenous projects being undertaken by Pakistan Navy in the recent years, which have transformed it into a potent force.

The Chief of the Naval Staff acknowledged PAF's support to Pakistan Navy in strengthening the maritime defence of the country.

Various matters pertaining to regional security and mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

