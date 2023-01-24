Naval Chief calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

The professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, its importance in the national defence, role of Pakistan Navy in the protection of country's coastal areas and other issues of mutual interests were discussed.

The governor said that Pakistan Navy had importance among the navies of the world.

While lauding the capabilities of Pakistan Navy, he said that our navy had professional approach.

He said that Pakistan Navy besides with the protection of coastal areas was also playing its role in controlling smuggling.