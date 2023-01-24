UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Calls On Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Naval Chief calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

The professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, its importance in the national defence, role of Pakistan Navy in the protection of country's coastal areas and other issues of mutual interests were discussed.

The governor said that Pakistan Navy had importance among the navies of the world.

While lauding the capabilities of Pakistan Navy, he said that our navy had professional approach.

He said that Pakistan Navy besides with the protection of coastal areas was also playing its role in controlling smuggling.

Related Topics

Sindh World Pakistan Navy Governor

Recent Stories

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks t ..

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

14 seconds ago
 Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

12 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

20 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

57 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

2 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.