Naval Chief Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed professional affairs of Pakistan Navy besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday

The Governor Punjab congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy and expressed his best wishes.

He said that Pakistan Navy occupies a prominent position in the world due to its professionalism. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing a significant role in the protection of maritime boundaries as well as in preventing smuggling.

He said the role of Pakistan Navy in defending the water borders of the country is unforgettable.

On this occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf thanked the Governor Punjab for his hospitality.

He said that Pakistan's defense is in strong hands and Pakistan Navy is like a strong rock to protect the country. He said that by working on the blue economy in Pakistan, foreign exchange can be earned, which will improve the economy of the country.

