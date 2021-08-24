UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Calls On Iranian Naval Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:24 PM

Naval Chief calls on Iranian naval leadership

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday called on Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Northern Fleet Commodore Abdolvahab Taheri during his official visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday called on Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Northern Fleet Commodore Abdolvahab Taheri during his official visit to Iran.

On arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commander IRIN and was presented Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here.

During meeting with Commander IRIN, the Naval Chief was given detail briefing on roles and objective of Iran Navy.

Besides, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaborations and security environment of Indian Ocean Region were discussed.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy's focused efforts towards Maritime Security, Counter Piracy Operations and PN initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

Iranian Naval Commander acknowledged and highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan Navy for maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain.

The dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and Navy to Navy in particular.

Afterwards, Naval Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs monument at the National Museum of Defence.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Iranian Northern Fleet (4th Naval Regional HQ) at Bandar Anzali where he was given briefing on responsibilities and capabilities of Northern Fleet. Naval Chief also visited shipbuilding yards and Naval Museum.

It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will further boost bilateral relations between the two navies.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Iran Visit

Recent Stories

National Assembly body expresses concerns regardin ..

National Assembly body expresses concerns regarding highest number of GST perce ..

2 minutes ago
 Speakers urge Govt to increase spending on populat ..

Speakers urge Govt to increase spending on population services

2 minutes ago
 Participation of Countries in Crimean Platform to ..

Participation of Countries in Crimean Platform to Affect Their Ties With Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelin ..

Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelina Jolie about Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Over 1.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 1.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Mohmand district, reviews pace ..

Commissioner visits Mohmand district, reviews pace of development projects

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.