Naval Chief Calls On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to professional affairs regarding the Pakistan Navy.

