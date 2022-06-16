- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Naval Chief Calls On Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to professional affairs regarding the Pakistan Navy.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early
IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..
Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..
Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police chief lauds professional standards of SSU1 minute ago
-
Nation, traders' community should adopt austerity as a cultural norm: Asif1 minute ago
-
Illegal clinics, laboratories, medical stores sealed11 minutes ago
-
PM directs early launch of work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway11 minutes ago
-
Hot weather continues to loom over the city11 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in two accidents11 minutes ago
-
Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early18 minutes ago
-
Fesco creates twitter accounts to redress consumers complaints31 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 100 litres rancid oil, 15 kg prohibited items, imposes heavy fines31 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road31 minutes ago
-
Free bus service for Tayyip Erdogan Hospital41 minutes ago
-
Sikh yatrees attend 'Akhand Bhog Sahib' to mark martyrdom of Guru Arjun41 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.