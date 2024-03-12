Open Menu

Naval Chief Calls On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Naval Chief calls on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

The Naval Chief congratulated the Prime Minister on assumption of the office, according to a PM Office press release.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters related to the Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

11 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

11 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

11 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

11 hours ago
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

11 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

11 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

11 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

11 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

11 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan