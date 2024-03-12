Naval Chief Calls On Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.
The Naval Chief congratulated the Prime Minister on assumption of the office, according to a PM Office press release.
In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters related to the Pakistan Navy.
