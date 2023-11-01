Open Menu

Naval Chief Calls On Royal Saudi Armed Forces' Top Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on the top leadership of Royal Saudi Armed Forces during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meetings with Chief of the General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at Ministry of Defence and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahd Bin Abdullah al-Ghofaily at Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Headquarters matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed, said a press issued here.

The Naval Chief underscored the contribution of Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

The Commander RSNF appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.

Earlier upon arrival at RSNF Headquarters, Chief of the Naval Staff was presented guard of honour and given a briefing on training setups and ongoing operations of Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia historically enjoy brotherly relations and the visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

